Andy McKee with Trevor Gordon Hall

Andy McKee is one of the world’s finest acoustic guitarists and it’s evident from the accolades he’s received throughout his career. It’s his youthful energy, attention to song structure and melodic content that elevates him above the rest. After nearly a decade without releasing new studio recordings, McKee returned in 2021 with his six-track EP, Symbol.

“These are my interpretations of tunes that really inspired me,” says McKee. “I wanted to give listeners a chance to hear what I hear when I listen to this music. I also wanted to branch out a bit and include music that isn’t originally for acoustic guitar.”

While Symbol is a collection of inspired renditions, they are important song choices; artists that deeply influence McKee and song’s that connect to his musical past. He pulls from the catalogues of greats like Michael Hedges, Preston Reed, Billy McLaughlin and Prince.

A relevant standout from Symbol is Mckee’s take on “Chattanooga” by acclaimed guitarist Preston Reed. “In my opinion, ‘Chattanooga’ by Preston Reed is one of the finest fingerstyle guitar pieces ever written,” says McKee. “It’s just loaded with texture, harmony, percussion, and melody. I love the key changes and chromaticism between some of the chords. This tune really inspired me a lot.”

Andy McKee entertains both the eye and the ear as he magically transforms the steel string guitar into a full orchestra via his use of altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits and a signature two-handed technique.

McKee’s crossover success has helped him to achieve millions upon millions of YouTube viewers, underscoring his emergence as one of today’s most unique and influential artists. His song “Drifting” became one of the first YouTube viral videos with almost 60 million views. He has been featured as a cover story in both Acoustic Guitar Magazine in the U.S. and Acoustic Magazine in the UK. He also curates his own annual guitar retreat called Musicarium. McKee’s tour dates have taken him through Europe, Asia, Australia and North America, including tours with legendary acts from Dream Theater to Tommy Emmanuel.

