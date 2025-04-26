× Expand Jada Selby Swanson ANF 12: Ring the Bell

All or nothing fights presents an exciting night of cage fights at Camp Jordan Arena. Top MMA and Kickboxing athletes will see if they have what it takes to come out on top in the arena. A night of raw power, knock outs and jaw dropping submission. An unforgettable night for all - family, business or friends!

Tickets: 35 online 40 at the door

Tickets: http://combatsportsnow.com/anf12