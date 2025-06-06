× Expand Kat Friedmann Angel Snow with Fawley at Songbirds on 6/6

Angel Snow has just completed a successful 14-date UK tour promoting her most recent release—a Tom Waits tribute album titled Yesterday Is Here. Snow's catalogue spans four full-length records over the course of 15 years and eludes quick and easy categorization. Her early career was defined by a handful of Alison Krauss cuts which led to a critically acclaimed self-titled debut produced by Alison's brother, bassist Viktor Krauss. Resisting all attempts to pigeonhole her style as "Americana," Snow leaned heavily on her early teenaged electronic influences for her sophomore effort, choosing to work with UK-based producer Lee Groves (Trent Reznor). The result was Magnetic—a collection of lush, ambient, electronic-driven songs that landed her a record deal with indie powerhouse Nettwerk Records. Magnetic would go on to receive critical praise worldwide and deliver the viral underground hit "Secret."

Snow remained with Nettwerk for two follow-up EPs Arrows and Arrows (Stripped), produced by Ben Cramer, aka Old Sea Brigade. Once again, Arrows delivered an under-the-radar indie viral hit after the K-pop phenom boy band BTS singer "V" included the song "Hotel Rosario" on his personal Spotify Favorites playlist, which notably only contained five songs.

With the music industry grinding to a halt in 2020, Snow continued focusing on writing, turning to Los Angeles producer Jonathan Stein (aka Charles Jacques) for her next full-length album Low. With Stein at the helm, Snow delivered a Covid-inspired collection of songs heavily weighted by the themes of loss, claustrophobia, and re-imagined trauma. Most notable is Snow's starkly beautiful cover of Peter Gabriel's ominous environmentalist warnings in "Here Comes the Flood." Snow chose the song as a metaphor for the emotional surge arising when faced with intense loss. The entire record is punctuated by Stein's virtuosic skills as a multi-instrumentalist.

Snow's entire catalogue viewed as a whole puts her in good company, easily comparable to such artists as Leonard Cohen, Nick Drake, and Peter Gabriel. It's with this theme in mind that Angel's newest project came into existence.

Yesterday Is Here is a 10-song tribute to Tom Waits, produced by Nashville-based Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay). This album finds Snow at what is perhaps her most vulnerable, choosing to cover some of Waits's more emotional songs, including "Take it With Me," "Time," and "Hold On," to name just a few. Yesterday Is Here was released on March 16, 2023 via Tone Tree Music.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

with support from Fawley!

General Admission: $15