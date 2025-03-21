Angels in America

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

The Seed Theatre presents Angels In America Part I: Millennium Approaches

The first part of Kushner's epic takes place in 1980s America. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, during the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, six New Yorkers with interconnected lives grapple with questions of life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

Tickets: $20

Show Dates:

March 21 @ 7:00pm

March 22 @ 1:00pm (followed by talk back session)

March 22 @ 7:00pm

Mature audiences only. Contains adult language, nudity, and sexual content.

Art & Exhibitions, Politics & Activism, Theater & Dance
706-280-0533
