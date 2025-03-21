Angels in America
to
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
@forrestfyer
Pulitzer Award Winner - 1
ID: Image of an angel with wings extended and the words "Angels in America" across the bottom of the page. Additional details are listed on the image as well as a QR code to buy tickets.
The Seed Theatre presents Angels In America Part I: Millennium Approaches
The first part of Kushner's epic takes place in 1980s America. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, during the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, six New Yorkers with interconnected lives grapple with questions of life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.
Tickets: $20
Show Dates:
March 21 @ 7:00pm
March 22 @ 1:00pm (followed by talk back session)
March 22 @ 7:00pm
Mature audiences only. Contains adult language, nudity, and sexual content.