× Expand Nintendo, Tennessee Aquarium Animal Crossing is at the Tennessee Aquarium! Join us January 25 and 26 for the first of two weekend stamp rallies and character meet and greets at no additional cost with your Aquarium Admission!

See you at the Tennessee Aquarium for our first Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour stamp rally weekend! General admission Aquarium tickets for these dates will also include:

Stamp Rally - Grab a stamp card when you arrive, collect character stamps throughout both Aquarium buildings and claim a special sticker prize in the River Journey gift shop.

Character Meet-and-Greet - Snap a photo with a character from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game! (Times and availability may vary.)