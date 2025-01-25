Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Stamp Rally Weekend

Tennessee Aquarium 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

See you at the Tennessee Aquarium for our first Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour stamp rally weekend! General admission Aquarium tickets for these dates will also include:

Stamp Rally - Grab a stamp card when you arrive, collect character stamps throughout both Aquarium buildings and claim a special sticker prize in the River Journey gift shop.

Character Meet-and-Greet - Snap a photo with a character from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game! (Times and availability may vary.)

