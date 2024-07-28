Anna Marie Pavlik Printmaking Demo

× Expand River Gallery Join us Sunday, July 28, from 1-3 PM at River Gallery for a lift monotype demo by Anna Marie Pavlik.

Join us Sunday, July 28, from 1-3 PM at River Gallery for a lift monotype demo by Anna Marie Pavlik. Growing concern for the survival of natural areas and a need to understand the relationship of people to their environment have encouraged Anna Marie to explore nature related themes. The reward of finding a visual way to effectively communicate the emotional concern, value, and unique qualities of each natural area is an ongoing goal for Anna Marie.