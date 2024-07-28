Anna Marie Pavlik Printmaking Demo

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us Sunday, July 28, from 1-3 PM at River Gallery for a lift monotype demo by Anna Marie Pavlik. Growing concern for the survival of natural areas and a need to understand the relationship of people to their environment have encouraged Anna Marie to explore nature related themes. The reward of finding a visual way to effectively communicate the emotional concern, value, and unique qualities of each natural area is an ongoing goal for Anna Marie.

Info

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Anna Marie Pavlik Printmaking Demo - 2024-07-28 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Anna Marie Pavlik Printmaking Demo - 2024-07-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Anna Marie Pavlik Printmaking Demo - 2024-07-28 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Anna Marie Pavlik Printmaking Demo - 2024-07-28 13:00:00 ical