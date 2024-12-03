Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Taylor Circle Christmas Tree

Community members are invited to join Southern Adventist University students, faculty, staff, and families for a festive evening on campus to kick off the Christmas season around Taylor Circle on Tuesday, December 3, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Wright Hall. For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/southernevents or call 423.236.2814. Rain date is Thursday, December 5.