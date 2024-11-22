Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale

× Expand Townsend Atelier holiday show artwork

Our highly anticipated annual ART SALE is in one month! Join the tradition of shopping for gifts or adding to your own art collection.

Twelve of Chattanooga's best artists have gathered up lots of treasures from their studios, sketchbooks, and portfolios just for you. Works include loads of sketches, drawings, maquettes, paintings, mixed media collages, etchings, monotypes, and sculptures. Landscapes, cityscapes, still-life, figurative work, abstracts, and more. Small works, large works, framed and unframed will be available. Works are priced for everyone's wallet. Over 200 works of art from which to choose. Open to the public.

IN PERSON AT TOWNSEND ATELIER

First come, first served!

First Dibs | Friday, November 22 from 5:00-8:30 pm

Saturday, November 23 from 10a-2p

Townsend Atelier

The Arts Building 301 East 11th Street

Chattanooga, TN 37402

ARTISTS:

Timur Akhriev

Elizabeth Allen

Mia Bergeron

Elena Burykina

Anna Carll

Hollie Chastain

Ann Currey

Robin Mackillop

Terry Rafferty

Gabe Regagnon

Stan Townsend

Maria Willison