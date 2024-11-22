Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale
to
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Townsend Atelier
holiday show artwork
Our highly anticipated annual ART SALE is in one month! Join the tradition of shopping for gifts or adding to your own art collection.
Twelve of Chattanooga's best artists have gathered up lots of treasures from their studios, sketchbooks, and portfolios just for you. Works include loads of sketches, drawings, maquettes, paintings, mixed media collages, etchings, monotypes, and sculptures. Landscapes, cityscapes, still-life, figurative work, abstracts, and more. Small works, large works, framed and unframed will be available. Works are priced for everyone's wallet. Over 200 works of art from which to choose. Open to the public.
IN PERSON AT TOWNSEND ATELIER
Over 200 works of art priced for everyone's wallet
First come, first served!
First Dibs | Friday, November 22 from 5:00-8:30 pm
Saturday, November 23 from 10a-2p
Townsend Atelier
The Arts Building 301 East 11th Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
ARTISTS:
Timur Akhriev
Elizabeth Allen
Mia Bergeron
Elena Burykina
Anna Carll
Hollie Chastain
Ann Currey
Robin Mackillop
Terry Rafferty
Gabe Regagnon
Stan Townsend
Maria Willison