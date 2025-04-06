Annual International Food Festival at Southern Adventist University

The Student Association at Southern Adventist University will host its annual International Food Festival on Sunday, April 6, at 4 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. The event will include samples of homemade dishes and family recipes from countries spanning the globe as well as live performances by student musicians and bands. The festival is open to the public, and food tickets can be purchased on-site. Community members are invited to wear traditional attire representing their cultural origins while enjoying the festival. For more information, call 423.236.2601.

