Annual School of Music Christmas Concert
Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363
Southern Adventist University's Jazz Ensemble
Southern Adventist University welcomes the community to campus for the annual School of Music Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 6, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center. Come enjoy festive tunes featuring the Wind Symphony, Ringtones, Steel Band, and Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Professor Ken Parsons. For streaming options and other details, visit southern.edu/musicevents.
