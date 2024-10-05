Annual Student-Led 423 Night Market Hosted by Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer 423 Night Market

The Student Association at Southern Adventist University invites the community to campus for its annual 423 Night Market on Saturday, October 5, at 8 p.m. This student-organized event will be held in the parking lot of the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. It will showcase the talents of Southern students and employees, featuring handcrafted items for sale including original artworks, soap, greeting cards, food, and more. The event’s live music will include the Battle of the Bands, allowing students to vote on their favorite band from the night’s lineup. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. For more information, call 423.236.2600.