Antique Car and Tractor Show at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University invites the community to a nostalgic display featuring vintage vehicles belonging local residents and alumni on the WSMC radio station lawn off Concord Drive (behind Brock Hall) on Sunday, October 27, beginning at 11 a.m. with awards announced at 2 p.m. Food will be available for purchase, and young and old alike can enjoy free facepainting and a live blacksmithing demonstration. To include your vehicle, visit southern.edu/carshow.