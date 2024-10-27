Antique Car and Tractor Show at Southern Adventist University

to

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University invites the community to a nostalgic display featuring vintage vehicles belonging local residents and alumni on the WSMC radio station lawn off Concord Drive (behind Brock Hall) on Sunday, October 27, beginning at 11 a.m. with awards announced at 2 p.m. Food will be available for purchase, and young and old alike can enjoy free facepainting and a live blacksmithing demonstration. To include your vehicle, visit southern.edu/carshow.

Info

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Outdoor
423-236-2827
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Antique Car and Tractor Show at Southern Adventist University - 2024-10-27 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Antique Car and Tractor Show at Southern Adventist University - 2024-10-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Antique Car and Tractor Show at Southern Adventist University - 2024-10-27 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Antique Car and Tractor Show at Southern Adventist University - 2024-10-27 11:00:00 ical