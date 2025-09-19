Apollo 13: 30th Anniversary in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

September 19 – September 24

From Universal Pictures, Imagine Entertainment and IMAX Corporation comes the very first Hollywood feature film to be digitally re-mastered into The IMAX Experience® using the revolutionary IMAX DMR® technology.

Apollo 13 tells the dramatic true story of the heroic actions needed to bring a three-astronaut crew safely back to Earth after the Apollo 13 space mission suffered catastrophic mechanical problems en route to the Moon. Made with NASA's collaboration, the highly-suspenseful film is scientifically and historically accurate.

Apollo 13 features strong performances from the ensemble cast, led by Oscar®-winning actor Tom Hanks, and brilliant direction by Ron Howard, another Oscar winner.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Info

Film
