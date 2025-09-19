Apollo 13: 30th Anniversary in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, Universal Pictures
Apollo 13 comes to IMAX for its 30th Anniversary! Don't miss this epic docu-drama, detailing the story of the Apollo 13 space mission on the largest screen in town. See Apollo 13 in IMAX!
September 19 – September 24
From Universal Pictures, Imagine Entertainment and IMAX Corporation comes the very first Hollywood feature film to be digitally re-mastered into The IMAX Experience® using the revolutionary IMAX DMR® technology.
Apollo 13 tells the dramatic true story of the heroic actions needed to bring a three-astronaut crew safely back to Earth after the Apollo 13 space mission suffered catastrophic mechanical problems en route to the Moon. Made with NASA's collaboration, the highly-suspenseful film is scientifically and historically accurate.
Apollo 13 features strong performances from the ensemble cast, led by Oscar®-winning actor Tom Hanks, and brilliant direction by Ron Howard, another Oscar winner.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.