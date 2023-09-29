× Expand Mars Michael The Arcadian Wild at Songbirds on 9/29

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $20

General Admission Day of Show: $25

Led by songwriters Isaac Horn and Lincoln Mick and with Bailey Warren on fiddle, The Arcadian Wild confidently inhabits and explores an intersection of genre, blending the traditional with the contemporary in order to create a unique acoustic sound that is simultaneously unified and diverse. With roots in formal vocal music and influences from progressive bluegrass and folk, The Arcadian Wild offer up songs of invitation; calls to come and see, to find refuge and rest, or to journey and wonder. Over the course of 2020, The Arcadian Wild released Principium, a four-movement song-cycle that explores human relationship, flourishing, degradation, and redemption, culminating in the release Principium EP in February 2021, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart. Resumed touring found the band playing to increasingly large and enthusiastic audiences in 2021 and 2022, with shows often morphing into impromptu sing-alongs, a true collaboration and connection between artist and audience. The release of two new singles in Fall 2022 gave their followers just a taste of a newfound well of creativity, with more to come in 2023!