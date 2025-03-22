× Expand ARISE- Johnny White Arise at Mary Jane's

Arise is honored to bring the first underground dance party to the Playhouse at Mary Jane's Corner. Get ready to dance the night away with some of Chattanooga's finest DJs. Join us on Sat, Mar 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM for a night House Music and good vibes.

Come and experience the energy of the crowd as our DJs spin the latest tracks to keep you moving all night long. Don't miss out on this epic event that will surely be the talk of the town!

Get your squad together and make your way to Mary Jane's Corner for an unforgettable night of music and fun. See you there!