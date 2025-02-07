Arline Mann Art Exhibition

× Expand Shelter, 24x18, watercolor over graphitePart of Arline Mann's solo exhibition at The Customs House Museum in Clarksville, TN August-October 2025.(The paintings will be available for pre-purchase before and during the museum exhibition.) Elder House Magic

Former attorney Arline Mann has made a name for herself in the watercolor scene. Mann recently announced an upcoming exhibition which runs through the month of February, with an opening reception held the evening of Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The show is being mounted by the River Gallery located in the "Bluff View Arts District" of Chattanooga. The show will also feature the work of artists Shawn Krueger and Linda Crossan.

Arline Mann has quickly made a name for herself despite having no formal background in watercolor. Her watercolor paintings are inspired by 19th-century Scandinavian masters such as Christen Kobke, Constantin Hansen, and have earned her spots in 35 notable competitive exhibitions including American Artists Professional. League, Customs House Museum, Marietta Cobb Museum, and the solo show at the Association for Visual Arts.

Event Details:

What: River Gallery’s February Exhibition featuring artist Arline Mann

When: Reception, Friday, February 7, (6:00 pm – 8:00 pm) / Exhibition, throughout February 2025