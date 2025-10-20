All About Art Camp - Chattanooga Dance Theatre

× Expand CDT Event Flyer

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on October 20th. Drop your kids off at Chattanooga Dance Theatre for a day of arts, crafts, dancing & fun! This event is for children ages 4-12. Tickets are $40 for CDT students and $55 for guests. Food will not be provided, so please send a packed lunch with your child. Visit event website, call, or email us to buy tickets.