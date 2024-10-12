Art After Dark: Teen Edition
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Art After Dark
Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the Second Saturday of every month from 6-8 PM. These teen-only events feature art-making led by Hunter Museum staff, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the library.
This month, we’ll learn how to use paper-mache and plaster bandages to create custom masks.
Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form
required: https://chattlibrary.org/event/art-after-dark-custom-masks
These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.