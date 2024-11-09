× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Art After Dark: Teen Edition

Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the Second Saturday of every month from 6-8 PM. These teen-only events feature art-making led by Hunter Museum staff, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the library. This month, we will connect with our special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York, and practice graffiti lettering and screenprinting.

Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form

required: https://chattlibrary.org/event/art-after-dark-with-the-hunter-museum-2/

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library