Art After Dark: Teen Edition

Teens 12-18 are invited to join us for art- making, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library. This month, we’ll be using indigo and other natural dyes to create one-of-a-kind scarfs and bandanas. Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required.

Register at: https://chattlibrary.org/event/art-after-dark-natural-dyes/

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.