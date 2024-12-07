Art After Dark: Teen Edition

× Expand Hunter Museum, "Chattanooga Public Library," 2024. https://www.huntermuseum.org/events/event/art-after-dark-2 Chattanooga Public Library

Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the second Saturday of every month from 6-8 PM. These teen-only events feature art making led by Hunter Museum staff, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the library.

This month, we’ll learn how to use handbuilding techniques to create custom ceramic mugs.

Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required: https://chattlibrary.org/event/art-after-dark-with-the-hunter-museum-2/

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.