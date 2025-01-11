Art After Dark: Teen Edition

× Expand Chattanooga Public Library, 2024 Chattanooga Library

Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the Second Saturday of every month from 6-8 PM. These teen-only events feature art making led by Hunter Museum staff, snacks and exclusive after-hours access to the library.

This month, learn basic hand-sewing techniques as teens design and create their own pencil cases.

Free for teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required.

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.