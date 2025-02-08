Art After Dark: Teen Edition
to
The Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
×
Chattanooga Public Library (2019)
Chattanooga Public Library
Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the second Saturday of every month from 6-8 PM. These teen-only events feature art-making led by Hunter Museum staff, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the library.
This month, learn basic hand-sewing techniques as teens design and create their own pencil cases.
Info
The Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning