Art After Dark: Teen Edition

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the second Saturday of every month from 6-8 PM. These teen-only events feature art-making led by Hunter Museum staff, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the library.

This month, we’ll learn about weaving and the foundations of making blankets, scarves, and more.

Free for teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required.

