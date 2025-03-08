Art After Dark: Teen Edition

× Expand Courteous of the Chattanooga Library Downtown Chattanooga Library

Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the second Saturday of every month from 6-8 PM. These teen-only events feature art-making led by Hunter Museum staff, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the library.

This month, we’ll learn about weaving and the foundations of making blankets, scarves, and more.

Free for teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required.