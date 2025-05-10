Art After Dark: Teen Edition
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Hunter Museum
Downtown Chattanooga Public Library
Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the Second Saturday of every month from 6-8 PM. These teen-only events feature art-making led by Hunter Museum staff, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the library.
This month, we’ll be learning how to weave fabric using heddle looms.
Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required.
These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.