Art After Dark: Teen Edition

Teens 12-18 are invited to join us for drop-in art experiences, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library.

This month, we’ll be making fantasy miniatures.

Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required.

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.