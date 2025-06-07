Art After Dark: Teen Edition
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
×
Chattanooga Public Library
Downtown Branch
Teens 12-18 are invited to join us for drop-in art experiences, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library.
This month, we’ll be making fantasy miniatures.
Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required.
These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.
Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions