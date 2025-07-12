Art After Dark: Teen Edition

× Expand Hunter Museum 2025 Chattanooga Public Library

Teens 12-18 are invited to join us for art-making, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library.

This month, we’ll be diving into the wonderful world of bookmaking and creating our own sketchbooks.

Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required.

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.