Art After Dark: Teen Edition

The Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Teens 12-18 are invited to join us for art-making, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library.

This month, we’ll be diving into the wonderful world of bookmaking and creating our own sketchbooks.

Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required.

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.

