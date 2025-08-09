Art After Dark: Teen Edition

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Teens 12-18 are invited to join us for art-making, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library.

This month, we’ll be doing basketweaving using organic materials.

Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required: link

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
