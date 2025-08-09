Art After Dark: Teen Edition
to
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
×
Hunter Museum of American Art
Chattanooga Public Library
Teens 12-18 are invited to join us for art-making, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library.
This month, we’ll be doing basketweaving using organic materials.
Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required: link
These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.
Info
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family