Art After Dark: Teen Edition

to

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the Second Saturday of every month from 6-8PM. These teen-only events feature hands-on art making led by the Hunter Museum staff, snacks and exclusive after-hours access to the library.

This month, we will be screening the Studio Ghibli masterpiece, Spirited Away, and making our own soot sprite charms.

Free to teens 11-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission from required:

https://form.jotform.com/242265038527154

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.

Info

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art After Dark: Teen Edition - 2024-09-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art After Dark: Teen Edition - 2024-09-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art After Dark: Teen Edition - 2024-09-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art After Dark: Teen Edition - 2024-09-07 18:00:00 ical