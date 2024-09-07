Art After Dark: Teen Edition

Join us at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library on the Second Saturday of every month from 6-8PM. These teen-only events feature hands-on art making led by the Hunter Museum staff, snacks and exclusive after-hours access to the library.

This month, we will be screening the Studio Ghibli masterpiece, Spirited Away, and making our own soot sprite charms.

Free to teens 11-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission from required:

https://form.jotform.com/242265038527154

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library.