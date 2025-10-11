× Expand Courtesy of the Hunter Museum Art After Dark

Teens 12-18 are invited to join us for art-making, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library. This month, we’ll be learning how to create and print a drypoint etching. Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required. Register at https://chattlibrary.org/event/art-after-dark-mosaics-2/#rsvp-now.

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library. First Horizon Foundation is the proud sponsor of free youth admission.