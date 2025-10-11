Art After Dark

to

The Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Teens 12-18 are invited to join us for art-making, snacks, and exclusive after-hours access to the Downtown Chattanooga Public library. This month, we’ll be learning how to create and print a drypoint etching. Free to teens 12-18 years old. Pre-registration and guardian permission form required. Register at https://chattlibrary.org/event/art-after-dark-mosaics-2/#rsvp-now.

These programs are presented by the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Public Library. First Horizon Foundation is the proud sponsor of free youth admission.

Info

The Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Art After Dark - 2025-10-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art After Dark - 2025-10-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art After Dark - 2025-10-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art After Dark - 2025-10-11 18:00:00 ical