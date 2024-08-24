Art Demos in Clay and Mixed Media

× Expand Area 61 gallery and artists Jaime Barks, Bob Fazio Art demonstrations in clay and mixed media by local artists Bob Fazio & Jaime Barks Saturday, 8/24 from 1-4:30pm at Area 61 Gallery (721 Broad St. next door to the Tivoli Theatre), Chattanooga, TN

Local artists Bob Fazio and Jaime Barks will be onsite at Area 61 Gallery sharing their process and talent through live demonstrations of their art, Saturday, 8/24 from 1-4:30 pm.

Bob Fazio, an artist working in many mediums and former arts educator, is setting up his pottery wheel and will demonstrate the creative relationship and techniques he has developed in his many years of working with clay. Jaime, an avid hiker, is bringing her trail art kit and will show us how she captures the emotions of being in nature on a mini scale and how those special moments are replicated in her studio afterwards.

Bob is well-known in Chattanooga as he taught art at Notre Dame High School, U.T.C., The Hunter Museum and retired from teaching at Baylor School. His specialty is in the field of ceramic clay sculpture and pottery production, but he found himself teaching all levels of drawing and color theory. He believes that all humans have a natural ability to be creative and his work as an art instructor was to channel and form that creative potential.

Jaime grew up roaming the foothills of the Smoky Mountains and those countless hours spent wandering the woods are evident in her work. Her paintings are based on real places but interpreted in a dream-like state through her distinct style and color palette. Through her work, she seeks to bring her passion for the natural world to people by reminding them to stop and experience their surroundings.

Both artists are represented at Area 61 Gallery with an ever-changing selection of works available for purchase year-round. Their work is generously priced to provide access to all collector-levels, to encourage gifting original artwork and to develop the next generations of original art lovers.

About Area 61 Gallery: Area 61 is a Chattanooga-owned art gallery featuring the work of artists based in Chattanooga and the immediate surrounding area. Work represented by the gallery includes fine art, artisan pottery, jewelry, sculpture, handcrafted furniture, audio speakers, woodwork, and more. Located in the downtown city center by the Tivoli Theatre, Area 61 provides a physical space for local artists and craftsmen to show and sell their work and advocates for art as a sustainable career.