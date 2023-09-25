The Art Fusion Event: Realistic Ocean Effect w Epoxy Resin for Art & Furniture

DoubleTree Hotel Downtown 407 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Art Fusion Event is around the corner and will be coming to Chattanooga! This week-long event will offer a variety of surface-finishing, home improvement, art, and business courses. This is the largest annual event for decorative finisher professionals, painters, artists and hobbyists. Learn new skills from industry pros and broaden your creative skill set! One such course is the Ocean Resin Waves for Art and Furniture. You will acquire the skills to expertly blend materials, and employ pouring techniques to attain the best dimensional frothy water wave results. Can be applied to countertops, table tops, furniture, and more!

DoubleTree Hotel Downtown 407 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
