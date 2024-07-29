× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/art-as-healing-collage-creation-in-person-class art as healing

Each art healing class starts out with a short meditation activity to get in a good headspace after a busy day. No matter what you’re doing through, this class has something for everyone. No experience needed! We will be utilizing magazines, books, paper, color, words, glue, fabric, and more to create unique collage pieces that will be ready to take home at the end of the evening.

Supplies: All supplies are included.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 10 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others. Please note: Katie is not a licensed or credentialed art therapist.