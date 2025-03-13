Art Health & Climate Justice

× Expand Alfred T. Palmer (1906-1993), Sulfur Plant, Louisiana, 1938. Gelatin silver print. Bank of America collection. Bank of America Collection, Alfred T. Palmer

Inspired by The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection and presented in partnership with CHI Memorial Hospital, this thought-provoking performance guided by creative therapist Jen White-Johnson and performed by Fallon Clark and the creatives from NoogaVision will explore the intersection of art and climate justice as it impacts low-income and marginalized communities.

Free and open to all thanks to the generous support of CHI Memorial Hospital.