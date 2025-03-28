× Expand Sarah Feustle Cascading Rapids

Art After Hours

Friday, March 28th, 5-8 p.m.

Please join In-Town Gallery for Art After Hours! Sarah Feustle’s popular show, Resin

Reflections, is concluding, and the lively art of 31 other local artists will be on display. Reception

5-8 pm, Friday, March 28th.

Showing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on

Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on

Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit us at

www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!