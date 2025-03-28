Art After Hours
to
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Sarah Feustle
Cascading Rapids
Art After Hours
Friday, March 28th, 5-8 p.m.
Please join In-Town Gallery for Art After Hours! Sarah Feustle’s popular show, Resin
Reflections, is concluding, and the lively art of 31 other local artists will be on display. Reception
Showing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on
Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on
Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit us at
www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!