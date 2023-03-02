Art + Issues: Representing and Healing Communities with Marie Mott

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Responding to pieces in Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae

Rowe, community leader Marie Mott will speak about current issues

facing Black and Latin American Chattanoogans and lead a

conversation on ways we can heal and work together to support one

another in community. Free and open to all.

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum

of Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The

Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition

and publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous

support for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated

by Dr. Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-

Taught Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta.

Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Politics & Activism
