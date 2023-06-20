Art+ Issues: Sustainability and Our Environment

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Inspired by the landscapes of In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of American

Landscape Painting, Greenspaces Chattanooga Director of Development

Wayne Brown will lead a conversation about sustainability in Chattanooga.

Free and open to all.

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by

Chattanooga Tourism Company.

