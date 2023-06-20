Art+ Issues: Sustainability and Our Environment

Hunter Museum of American Art
Wayne Brown and a view of the Hunter Museum
Inspired by the landscapes of In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of American
Landscape Painting, Greenspaces Chattanooga Director of Development
Wayne Brown will lead a conversation about sustainability in Chattanooga.
Free and open to all.
In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.
Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by
Chattanooga Tourism Company.