Art+Issues with Thrive Regional Partnership

Carleton E. Watkins, Smelting Works, New Almaden, 1863. Albumen silver print. Bank of America collection. Smelting Works, New Almaden, 1863

Join Virginia Petitte, Natural Treasures Project Coordinator from Thrive Regional Partnership to explore images of conservation in The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection and learn about ways we can continue to support conservation of our regional landscape.

Free and open to all.