Art Journaling 101

Learn the basics of art journaling and how you can use your art journal as a self-care tool.

In this class, you'll learn about art journaling guidelines, how to set an intention for your work, what to do if you feel stuck, how to let go of the idea that your art has to be “good” or look like something in particular and more. We'll also spend some time creating your first art journal entry as well as doing some introspective writing.

Supplies: Please bring your favorite 9x12 mixed media journal. These can be purchased a most art supply stores. You will receive handouts, art journaling prompts and a suggested materials list for your at home art journaling process.

Please note: No previous art experience is necessary.

About the teacher:

Cat Thomas, MAT is an Artist & Expressive Arts Facilitator based out of Chattanooga, TN. 15 years ago, Cat intuitively began using art and writing as a therapeutic tool in her personal life. Once she experienced the true potential art has to heal the mind, body & spirit, Cat enrolled in the Expressive Arts Florida Institute in Sarasota, FL. After taking a weekend long intensive there, she knew her purpose was not only to create her own art, but to increase individual and community health & wellness by using the arts as a tool for healing, personal growth & self-discovery.

Since finishing her training in 2015, Cat has worked with 1000’s of people helping them connect with their creative selves so they may gain the therapeutic benefits of doing something creative. From working as an Artist in Residence at cancer center for close to 10 years to partnering with a local community to create a collaborative neighborhood street mural, Cat enjoys working with a variety of populations, and truly believes that when given the opportunity to create in a safe, supportive and nonjudgmental space people can transform their lives from the inside out.

Please note: Cat is not a licensed or credentialed art therapist.