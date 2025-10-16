Join Awaken Travels' Cindi Sanden and Denise Karnes for The Art of the Journey: Rivers & Rails Evening. Enjoy a complimentary dinner and beverages while exploring luxury river and rail journeys with partners AmaWaterways and Rocky Mountaineer/Canyon Spirit. Learn about unique itineraries, ask questions, and get a VIP preview of hosted group journeys for 2026‑2027. Seating is limited; RSVP by October 2, 2025 to secure your spot.