Kombucha The Art of Kombucha Brewing: Learn, Brew, Drink! This class is perfect for anyone interested in natural fermentation and how to create and flavor your very own healthy kombucha flavors at home! Taught by Danielle Brasel on November 14 from 5-8pm

Join us for a fun interactive class where you will learn the art of brewing your very own Kombucha! This beverage is not only tasty, but also packed with probiotics that promote gut health.

What you will learn:

- History & benefits of Kombucha

- Ingredients & equipment needed for brewing

- Step-by-step instructions on how to ferment your kombucha

- Flavoring techniques to customize your brew

- Tips for bottling & storing your kombucha

What’s Included:

- Hands-on brewing experience

- A starter kit with all necessary supplies

- Printed instructions for future use

Who should attend:

This workshop is perfect for beginners & anyone interested in natural fermentation, health, and wellness. No prior experience is necessary! Bring your creativity & enthusiasm, and leave with a new skill and a bottle of your very own homemade kombucha!

Join the Facebook Discussion here: https://www.facebook.com/events/8417301325051934

About the instructor:

Danielle Brasel is a wellness enthusiast. She is always experimenting to create her own products for herself & her family. She strives to share her knowledge with others to create awareness & support overall health & wellness. She is a staunch believer in the power of natural solutions.