Art and Music on the Bluff

× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera The CSO Wind Quintet entertains guests at last year's event.

The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts and the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera team up for an evening of culture and celebration supporting the restoration of the Museum’s 1890s Victorian house, the oldest home in the Bluff View Art District.

Event Details:

* 7–8 PM Guests will explore the 3rd Annual ‘Artist in Residence’ opening at the Houston Pop-Up Museum, featuring antiques influencer Heather Turner of @thrifted.home.co.

* 8–10 PM The Chattanooga Symphony’s Brass and Wind quintets will perform live on the Bocce Court Terrace, presented in partnership with Bluff View Events.

Guests can enjoy light bites and a cash bar while strolling safely through the Bluff View Art District, with 2nd & High Streets will be closed to traffic for the evening.

Complimentary valet parking will be available at the Hunter Museum circle.

Tickets are $35, which includes museum admission, and can be purchased at chattanoogasymphony.org.

This event will be held at the Houston Museum's temporary location inside the former Back Inn Cafe at 412 East 2nd Street, 1/2 a block from the original location.