THE ART OF PASTELS

JANUARY 13 & 20, 2024 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

( Please note, this class meets twice in January. Your cost of admission covers both Saturdays and is ideal for any skill level, from beginner to seasoned pastel artist)

Learn the ins and outs of PASTELS in an engaging, informative, and fun workshop with emphasis on organizing shapes and the elements that make for a good composition. All levels are welcome! Students will be met at their own level, and more advanced pastel painters will be encouraged to stretch, develop, and grow in their style of painting, as there will be much individual-at-easel critique.

You will learn about composition, value and applications, but the style you paint in will be your own – whether impressionistic or more realistic. We will paint

from photos (your own or mine) and from life.

SUPPLIES PROVIDED AT CLASS:

I will supply you with good quality paper. Good quality paper is essential to avoid frustration. UArt paper is a sanded paper that takes a lot of layers which means it is very forgiving and when you are ready to try – it can take a wet medium (such as watercolor, gouache, etc.) for underpainting purposes.

I will also supply the pastels, pencils, and vine charcoal to sketch with. Table easels and support for your paper will also be provided.