The Art of Recycling: An Interactive Art Experience

Attendees are invited to participate in an art project and explore a special exhibition by Art120.

Join River City Company and Art120 on Thursday, April 24th for an interactive, upcycled art experience in Miller Park! Meet Terra the Turtle, an eastern box turtle sculpture, and help artist J Baker complete her using recycled materials (no art experience needed)! Then, view an exhibition of bicycles-turned-art pieces created by local students and Art120.

While you're here, enjoy a delicious lunch from one of our local food trucks.

The Art of Recycling is a celebration of the arts and Earth Month, aiming to raise awareness of both the importance of the arts and the impact that litter has on our local watersheds.

This event is made possible by the Tennessee Arts Commission, EPB, First Horizon, Elliot Davis, and the Tennessee American Water Charitable Foundation.