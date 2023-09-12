× Expand Townend Atelier C:\Users\peggy\AppData\Local\Temp\msoE958.tmp art after school

Choose from 2 different 4 week sessions in September & October

Tuesdays from 4:30-5:30 pm EST @Townsend Atelier

Grades: 4th-6th

Instructor: Susanne Bowling

Join us for a new afterschool art program designed especially for grades 4-6th! Each session is thoughtfully designed by veteran art educator, Susanne Bowling. Age appropriate, educational, and fun, each week is chocked full of a variety of art techniques that build upon each other to produced finished art work at the end of the session. Students will be able to experiment with lots of different materials while honing their drawing, painting, design, and composition skills in each class. Sign up for one or both! Materials are included. No experience necessary! Just a willingness to learn and try new techniques! Limited to 10 students. Held at Townsend Atelier’s spacious facility in the Arts Building in downtown Chattanooga. Free parking in our lot adjacent to the facility.

See details below for dates and session descriptions.

Session I | Painting on Silk

September 12, 19, 26, October 3

In this class, students will create their own design that they will ultimately transfer to a painting with special dyes on silk using gutta resist. We will study Asian art and begin by creating line drawings from nature with attention to detail. Students will learn how to use complimentary colors to bring out the shapes and focal point of a composition that will be used as their final design. Students will have plenty of time to practice their designs on paper before transferring them to their final silk painting that they can take home and display.

Session II | Still Life Painting

October 17, 24, 31, November 7

If you like to draw and to paint, this session is for you! Students will begin by setting up a still life of favorite objects and learn about contour line drawing and composition. Students will photograph their still life, set up and begin a drawing. Students will learn about the color wheel, values, and composition and create a small colored sketch of their ideas. The final art work will be created with pastels and watercolor pencils topped off with their own gilded frame to take home and display.