× Expand David Brooks David Brooks

The School of Journalism and Communication at Southern Adventist University invites community members to campus for the free R. Lynn Sauls lecture "The Art of Seeing Others Deeply: A Conversation With David Brooks" on Thursday, September 18, at 7 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center.

Following the annual keynote by this bestselling author, New York Times columnist, and recurring commentator on PBS NewsHour, the audience is invited to participate in a Q&A session with Brooks, moderated by Alison Lebovitz of Chattanooga's local station WTCI PBS and host of The A List. The event is sponsored in part by Chattanooga Times Free Press and Plainview Outdoor Advertising.

With a gift for bringing readers and audiences face to face with the spirit of our times, Brooks is a keen observer of the American way of life and a savvy analyst of politics and foreign affairs. His columns filled with humor, insight, and quiet passion are among the most read in the nation. Brooks seeks to further explore and explain humanity and the way we live, underscoring the value of community with intellectual curiosity and emotional wisdom.

Visit southern.edu/mediamoment for additional details.