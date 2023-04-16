Art Song and Arie Vocal Recital

Sopranist (male soprano), Jeron Devonté, and accompanist, Jenny Parker, collaborate in a vocal recital of beautiful art songs and arie. Jeron is a Chattanooga native with many years of experience as a vocalist. To learn more about Jeron, visit his website at jerondevonte.com. This recital consists of works by Schubert, Duparc, Leslie Adams, Donaudy, and many others. It is sponsored by a local vocal music education nonprofit, The BATTLE Association (thebattleassociation.org). The recital will be about an hour in length and will be a fantastic concert to attend on a Sunday afternoon. Come out and enjoy this rare opportunity to hear beautiful music presented by a sopranist. The recital will be in the First Baptist Church Chapel (401 Gateway Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37402) on Sunday, April 16th at 2:30 PM Est.

