Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Itty bitty artists ages 3-5 are invited to attend a special art making class designed for them and their adventurous adult caregiver! On the last Thursday of the month, child and adult duos can squish, build and create at the Hunter. Classes each month will focus on a different artwork in the museum and feature new art activities that explore texture, color, and shape.

Wear your art making clothes and bring a snack and water bottle. All materials will be provided. Admission is for one adult and one child.

Non-Members: $25

Members: $20

Register here: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Art-Together-26Oct2023

If you have additional questions, please contact Christine Bespalec at cbespalec@huntermuseum.org.

