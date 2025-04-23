Art in Uncertain Times: Story Exchange

× Expand Photo by Jené Stephaniuk on Unsplash via The Chattery

Narrative 4 is a global network of educators, students, and artists who use art and storytelling to promote empathy and understanding. During Arts Week, Narrative 4's Chattanooga Artist's Network teams up with Festive Evolution: Art & Activism in the 21st Century to discuss ART IN UNCERTAIN TIMES. Join us as we explore the power of narrative in such times as these and introduce Narrative 4’s core methodology - the Story Exchange - to local artists of all disciplines (as well as anyone else who is interested). Come one, come all!

About the facilitators:

The Narrative 4 Chattanooga Artist's Network is comprised of artists from a variety of disciplines, including visual arts, performance, and writing, who believe in the power of story as a means of creating connection, empathy, and community engagement for positive change.