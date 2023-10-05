Art Wise: Angela Fraleigh

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Angela Fraleigh, These things are your becoming, 2014. Oil, 23k gold leaf, metal leaf, and galkyd on canvas; 67 x 90 in. Courtesy of the artist. © Angela Fraleigh, photo by Ken EK, courtesy of the artist.

Experience Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth from the perspective of one of its featured artists! Join us in the gallery with Angela Fraleigh to learn more about her artwork and the exhibition as a whole.

General admission is $5 as part of Throwback Thursday; as always, members and youth 17 & under are free. Art Wise programs are generously supported by Martha Mackey.

Gilded is organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey.

