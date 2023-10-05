Art Wise: Angela Fraleigh

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Experience Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth from the perspective of one of its featured artists! Join us in the gallery with Angela Fraleigh to learn more about her artwork and the exhibition as a whole.

General admission is $5 as part of Throwback Thursday; as always, members and youth 17 & under are free. Art Wise programs are generously supported by Martha Mackey.

Gilded is organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey.

Image Credit: Angela Fraleigh, These things are your becoming, 2014. Oil, 23k gold leaf, metal leaf, and galkyd on canvas; 67 x 90 in. Courtesy of the artist. © Angela Fraleigh, photo by Ken EK, courtesy of the artist.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
423.267.0968
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art Wise: Angela Fraleigh - 2023-10-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art Wise: Angela Fraleigh - 2023-10-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art Wise: Angela Fraleigh - 2023-10-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art Wise: Angela Fraleigh - 2023-10-05 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 14, 2023

Friday

September 15, 2023

Saturday

September 16, 2023

Sunday

September 17, 2023

Monday

September 18, 2023

Tuesday

September 19, 2023

Wednesday

September 20, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours